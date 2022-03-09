BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN)- A man who is accused of leading Brookfield Police on a chase was arrested Tuesday.

Brookfield Township Police arrested David Perna, 37, after a police chase.

Police said that when they tried to pull over Perna that he allegedly sped off to a dead end, over a hillside, and ran into the woods. Police said that a woman got out of the car when Perna stopped.

According to a post on the Brookfield Township Police Department Facebook page, Perna was caught and he now faces multiple charges including failure to comply, falsification, criminal damaging, and resisting arrest.

The post also states that Perna had multiple warrants for various agencies.