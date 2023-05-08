NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A man was arrested Friday after he reportedly stepped out of his house naked and stood there for a while, even after two teenagers saw him, according to a police report.

Police were called to the 100 block of Royal Mall Drive in Niles around 10:30 p.m. Friday after a mother called police saying her two teenagers saw a man naked, according to the report.

When police went to the home, the man answered the door, still naked, while he was talking on the phone. He then slammed the door on officers, according to the report.

Later, the man, Phillip Wesson, 52, came outside with pants on. When asked why he had shown the neighborhood his naked body, Wesson said “f*** them,” reports say.

When police tried to arrest Wesson, he tried to run to his home, according to the report. Police caught him inside and put his hands behind his back. After a struggle, they were able to arrest him.

Wesson was initially charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and public indecency.

In Niles Municipal Court on Monday morning, Wesson pleaded no contest to lesser charges of disorderly conduct and public indecency. He was fined $350 and sentenced to 30 days in jail, 26 days of which were suspended. He already served the four remaining days of his sentence.