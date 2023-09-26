WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren man is facing charges after he was arrested when a teen boy went to the hospital after being beaten with a belt, according to a police report.

Officers and an ambulance were called at about 12:24 a.m. Saturday to the 800 block of Buckeye St. NW on reports of an assault.

As officers were on their way to the house, they discovered that the alleged suspect in the incident, 46-year-old Damian Richardson, had an outstanding warrant. When they arrived, EMTs were already treating the victim, and officers attempted to arrest Richardson on the outstanding warrant. They say Richardson tried to resist and an officer deployed his stun gun, striking Richardson in the back and he was arrested.

Police spoke with the victim at Trumbull Memorial Hospital where he was being treated for injuries to his shoulder and face that he said were from Richardson beating him with the metal part of a belt, according to the police report.

Richardson was charged with resisting arrest and endangering children. he pleaded not guilty at his arraignment this week. Bond was set at $12,500. He will be back in court Oct. 2.