Man arrested after shots fired in Lawrence County

PLAIN GROVE TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – A man was arrested Sunday after Pennsylvania State Police said he fired two rounds from a shotgun at a residence in Plain Grove Township.

PSP said Christopher Rodgers, 40, had been firing fireworks and causing a disturbance in the area. The New Castle barracks had been called to the area four times within the last 10 days, according to PSP.

Rodgers was cited on Saturday for causing loud noise and disturbance. Rodgers was arrested and charged Sunday with recklessly endangering another person and a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge.

He is being held in the Lawrence County Jail in lieu of a $5,000 straight cash bond.