Man arrested after shooting at apartments in Liberty Twp.

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – The suspect in a shooting at a Liberty Township apartment complex early Wednesday morning was taken to the Trumbull County Jail.

According to police, a victim was shot in the back around 5:22 a.m. at the Oak Tree Apartments off of Hadley Avenue. That person was taken to the hospital and remains in intensive care.

Derek Sanders was arrested in connection to the shooting.

Investigators believe it was a domestic incident that started between a child’s father and the mother’s new boyfriend.

