Man arrested after shooting another man in Mercer County, police say

JAMESTOWN, Pa. (WKBN) – Police have arrested a man involved in a Jamestown shooting that injured a man early Sunday morning.

At around 1 a.m., Pennsylvania State Police arrived in the 200 block of Chestnut St. for a reported shooting.

David Jones, 54, of Jamestown, was arrested.

Police identified the victim as Tyler Schadt, 31, of Greenville. Police say he sustained a single gunshot wound to his head/neck area. He was transported to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Hospital staff say he is expected to recover.

After an investigation, police say in a report that Schadt had arrived on Jones’ property and both engaged in a physical altercation. Shortly after, Jones took a firearm out of his vehicle and shot Schadt once.

Jones was charged with criminal attempt homicide and aggravated assault.