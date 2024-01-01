EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) — A man is facing charges relating to child pornography and more after undercover agents with the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force arrested him Sunday.

A police report states that Jimenez Jose Garcia, who also reportedly goes by the name “Alex Acosta,” responded to a posted undercover ad on a known prostitution website. He then arranged to engage in sexual activity with the individual from the ad in exchange for money.

Using a vehicle belonging to the boss of the construction crew he works for, Garcia arrived at the arranged meeting site and was met by undercover agents with the human trafficking task force.

Amid a search, agents found that Garcia had the money with him, as well as his cellphone. Upon investigation, the report states that child pornography was found on the device.

Agents say the search showed that Garcia was also actively looking for images of child pornography, with attempts to purchase some.

Garcia is currently in the Columbiana County Jail and is facing the following felony charges: