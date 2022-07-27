YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police arrested a man at a gas station Wednesday night.

According to police on scene, at 6:07 p.m., there was a report of a robbery at the Speedway on Midlothian Boulevard.

Police were told he had a gun but police did not find a weapon.

There were approximately eight Boardman police cruisers on scene.

The suspect approached the clerk and asked for money. He was arrested outside the door with a small amount of cash he got from the cashier.

The man is facing aggravated robbery charges.

The store is currently closed but people can still get gas.