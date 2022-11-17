EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in St. Clair Township have arrested a man after a police chase throughout Columbiana County Thursday morning.

James R. Snowden, 38, of Youngstown, was taken into custody Thursday morning after a police chase that happened from Columbiana to East Liverpool.

According to the Columbiana Police Department, the chase started on Route 7, south of Columbiana, around 5:30 a.m. St. Clair Township Police Chief Brian McKenzie said his department took over the chase after it headed into Rogers toward Route 11 in Calcutta.

McKenzie said Snowden was swerving and weaving into oncoming traffic and trying to move vehicles off the road. He said Snowden almost hit a police cruiser head-on and tried to hit officers multiple times.

Officers said the driver eventually crashed on Route 11 in East Liverpool.

McKenzie said Snowden was taken to the hospital for an evaluation. He said Snowden will then be taken into custody after the evaluation.

Snowden is charged with fleeing/failure to comply with an officer. More charges are expected to be filed upon further investigation.