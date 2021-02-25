Man arrested after investigators report finding drugs, weapons in Salem raid

Police arrested one suspect on a weapons charge, with additional charges pending

SALEM, Ohio (WYTV) – A man was arrested in Salem after investigators say they found guns and drugs during the raid of a home.

The Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office teamed up with Salem police, Special Response Team and the Columbiana County Drug Task Force to conduct a search warrant in the 400 block of Jennings Avenue.

While there, investigators said they recovered a loaded shotgun, a loaded Glock 17 semi-auto pistol, meth, psilocybin mushrooms, prescription pills, marijuana and other drug paraphernalia.

During the raid, Ryan Virden was arrested on charges of having weapons while under disability. Investigators said three other people were in the home at the time.

Additional charges in the case are pending.