Man arrested after hotel neighbors in Boardman report sounds of animal abuse

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Sounds of animal abuse coming from inside a Boardman hotel. When humane officers arrived, they found a pit bull puppy in pretty bad shape.

Now, a man is in the Mahoning County Jail accused of hurting the animal.

Dante Mason was arrested early Monday morning on animal cruelty charges.

We’re told police were called to the Red Roof Inn in Boardman around 5 a.m. after guests started complaining about a dog being hurt.

“It sounded like the dog was being abused in some way, shape or form,” said Mary Louk, with Animal Charity of Ohio.

They discovered a 4- or 5-month-old pit bull puppy with a badly broken back leg.

“She couldn’t bear any weight on one of her legs. She was very, very timid. She was very, very scared,” Louk said.

Humane agents drove the animal to a veterinary hospital in Akron to see if there were any other problems.

“If she was being beaten, that it could be possible that she could have internal injuries that we are not aware of,” Louk said.

Louk admits the case brings with it a financial component, expecting the dog’s initial care could cost from $5,000 to $7,000.

“We’re just hoping that the community can come through for us, you know, and get us the donations that we need to get her the help that she needs,” Louk said.

Visit Animal Charity’s website to find out ways you can help.

In the meantime, Animal Charity and Boardman police are working on the case together and will talk with county prosecutors about filing more charges.