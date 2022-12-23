COOLSPRING TWP., Pennsylvania (WKBN) – A man was arrested after making a false report of a gunshot wound in Coolspring Township.

Pennsylvania State Police responded to the 100 block of Tait Road around 5 p.m. on Wednesday for the report of a man with a gunshot wound, according to a police report.

When PSP troopers arrived, they learned the the report was false and no one was shot.

PSP arrested Jeffrey Litvik, 50, for the alleged false report. PSP believe Litvik made the report due to an ongoing dispute with a neighbor, according to a police report.

Multiple agencies responded to the incident.