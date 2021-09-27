Man arrested after baby found unresponsive in bathtub, later dies in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A man was arrested after police say a baby was found unresponsive in a bathtub then later pronounced dead at the hospital.

On Saturday around 10:30 p.m., officers responded to 4745 Woodland Avenue for a 1-year-old boy in full arrest, according to Cleveland police.

The baby was taken my EMS to Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Members of the Homicide Unit responded to the scene for investigation.

Police say, preliminary information indicates that the arrested man was babysitting the baby, who is his girlfriend’s child, and three other children.

The baby was reportedly found unresponsive in a bathtub, according to police. The man was placed under arrest for Endangering Children.

This matter remains under investigation.