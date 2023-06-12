YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who reports said was irate after a woman stopped a landscaping service from cutting his grass was arrested Friday on charges he strangled her.

Rodell Franklin, 48, was booked into the Mahoning County jail on charges of strangulation and violation of a protection order, both third degree felonies.

He is expected to be arraigned later Monday in municipal court.

Franklin was arrested after police were called about 8:35 p.m. to a home in the 400 block of West Boston Avenue for a report of a fight between a man and a woman.

When police arrived, Franklin squared up as if to fight and ripped off his shirt, reports said.

Reports said the woman told police a landscaping crew was cutting the grass at the yard next door when Franklin asked if they could cut his lawn.

The crew told Franklin it would cost $60 and Franklin told them to cut his own lawn, reports said.

The woman told the crew Franklin did not have the money and told them to stop cutting after they started.

That is when Franklin became mad and began choking the woman, reports said. He also threw her into a set of bushes.

The woman had several cuts and the area around her throat was red and beginning to bruise, reports said.

Reports said Franklin was so upset that when asked, he refuses to tell police his version of events.