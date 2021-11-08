Man arrested, accused of strangling woman in Lawrence County

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – A 24-year-old man was arrested late last month after police say he tried to strangle a woman in New Castle.

The incident happened about 3:50 a.m. on Oct. 23 at a home on E. Elizabeth Street.

Police say Devaughn Smith got into a verbal argument with a 21-year-old woman that turned violent.

Smith was charged with strangulation, simple assault, theft by unlawful taking and harassment.

Police say an Apple iPhone worth $250.00 was stolen during the altercation.

Smith was arraigned on Oct. 26 when bond was set at $2,000. He is due back in court Nov. 9.