WAYNE TWP., Pa. (WKBN) — A man was arrested in Wayne Township in Lawrence County on Saturday morning.

A woman called New Castle police after she left work and saw her pitbull was missing when she got to her home on Old Pittsburgh Road.

She checked her surveillance cameras and told police the footage showed her ex-boyfriend leaving her house with her dog.

According to the police, the suspect — a 46-year-old man from Prospect, Pennsylvania who was not named by police — used a ladder to get into a second-story window.

The incident is under investigation.