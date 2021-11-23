Man arrested, accused of holding woman against her will

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man was arrested in Warren after a woman said he held her against her will and assaulted her.

According to a police report, 29-year-old James Serbin was booked into the Trumbull County Jail on charges of domestic violence and unlawful restraint.

Officers were called to St. Joseph Hospital Monday where a woman was being treated for injuries.

The woman said that she and Serbin argued over money and Serbin’s drinking when Serbin hit the woman several times and stomped her foot with a steel-toed boot, according to the police report. He also took her cellphone and keys and would not let her leave, the report stated.

The woman said she was able to get away after Serbin asked her to pawn a drill so he could have more money for alcohol, the report stated, but the woman went to the hospital and reported the assault.

Officers located Serbin at the victim’s home on Draper St. SE where he was arrested. He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Tuesday. Bond was set at $5,000. A hearing was scheduled for Dec. 7.