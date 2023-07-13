YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a Boardman man was booked into the Mahoning County Jail early Thursday after he was accused of forcing his way inside a South Side home and body slamming a man there.

Daniel Fetty, 19, is expected to be arraigned later Thursday in municipal court on a charge of aggravated burglary. He was arrested about 2:45 a.m. at a home in the 800 block of Palmer Avenue.

Reports said police were called for a fight and when they arrived, Fetty was already outside and told officers to arrest him. Fetty was handcuffed and placed in the back of a cruiser.

Witnesses told police Fetty wanted inside the house because he was looking for a woman there, and he was told several times to leave but refused, reports said. Reports said a man told him to leave and Fetty body slammed the man onto a TV tray, breaking the tray.

Fetty drove away but came back and was inside the house walking around when police were called, reports said.

The man who was body-slammed complained of sore ribs but declined medical attention, reports said.