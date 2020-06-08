Man arrested, accused of assaulting firefighters in Center Township

Police say the man was told repeatedly to stay out of the house

CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WYTV) – A Butler man was arrested Friday and booked into the Butler County Jail accused of assaulting firefighters who were working to save a house.

According to a police report, Unionville and Oneida Valley firefighters were working to control a fire at a house on Oneida Valley Road at about 11:05 a.m. when one of the firefighters told a man who was there, later identified as Jacob Rivers, to stay out of the house.

They say Rivers repeatedly ignored their requests and one of the firefighters physically removed him from the house.

Once outside, police say Rivers tried to hit one of the firefighters and threw bricks and a bottle of Gatorade at him before drawing a knife that was in a sheath attached to his belt.

Police say Rivers brandished the knife at firefighters and EMS workers.

Rivers was booked into the jail on assault with a weapon charges.