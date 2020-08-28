Man arraigned in Warren on charges of hurting 8-day-old infant

Jacobs was arrested Thursday in connection to the investigation into how a week-old baby had a broken clavicle, brain bleed and other injuries

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Warren man accused of seriously hurting a newborn baby girl appeared in Warren Municipal Court Friday morning.

Andrew Jacobs was arraigned from the jail by video.

A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf to a felonious assault charge. He is being held without bond.

Her mother called 911 from a neighbor’s apartment on Willard Avenue after noticing the baby had bruises and swollen eyes.

“We don’t know if there is going to be brain damage because of the two blood vessels behind the eyes. We don’t know if she is going to have vision problems. We don’t know if she could possibly be blind,” said the child’s grandmother April Broxton.

Broxton says that despite a setback that required surgery to fix a brain bleed Thursday night, her now 9-month-old granddaughter is making progress.

“She’s doing well, and that’s the most important thing,” Broxton said. “This is a strong little girl, she has a purpose in this world, no matter what happened to her, she’s still fighting. She is a fighter and she is going to make it.”

Judge Thomas Gysegem decided agaisnt bond for Jacobs, saying he has a history of failing to show up in court.

“He has a rather storied history of failing to appear for court. Court is declining to set bond at this time,” Gysegem said.

Broxton says she is intent on seeing Jacobs accountable, and she also wants to see harsher penalties for all abusers.

“I won’t let him get away with it. I won’t. I will be here for every court hearing. I don’t care about what it takes,” she said. “I think we need to stop abuse in general. I know that there are mental people out there with mental disease, mental health issues, schizophrenia, we gotta stop using that as a scapegoat for what these people are doing.”