YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man arraigned Monday in municipal court for shooting at a South Side home earlier this year pleaded guilty in 2020 for firing a gun inside an Austintown apartment.

Johnathan Gabrelcik, 27, is in the Mahoning County Jail after his arraignment on a charge of improper discharge of a firearm at or into a habitation, a second-degree felony.

He was charged Wednesday with shooting at a house Aug. 14 on East Midlothian Boulevard after he got into an argument with someone a couple days before. He turned himself in Monday at the court and was arraigned later in the day.

He is expected to have a preliminary hearing Dec. 18.

In December 2020, Gabrelcik pleaded guilty in Mahoning County Area Court in Austintown to a first-degree misdemeanor charge of using weapons while intoxicated and was placed on probation for one year.

He was accused of firing several shots early Nov. 21, 2020, inside a South Raccoon Road apartment while several children were inside.

Township police reports said Gabrelcik’s girlfriend told police they were arguing earlier and she gave police permission to search the apartment. Inside, they found three 9mm shell casings in various places, as well as a 9mm handgun in a closet.

The girlfriend told police she went into her bedroom when she was arguing with Gabrelcik and two children were inside with her. Three other children were also in the apartment asleep on a couch, she said.

The girlfriend told police she heard four shots when she was in her bedroom so she tried to barricade the door with furniture, but Gabrelcik was still able to get inside.

She tried to leave, but Gabrelcik would not let her, according to reports.

The girlfriend told police he also fired his gun an hour earlier.

Reports say Gabrelcik admitted to firing his gun, but said it was an accident.

He also smelled like alcohol and seemed to be drunk, police said.

In exchange for his plea, six counts of child endangering, a first-degree misdemeanor, were dropped.

In the Youngstown case, detectives said Gabrelcik had been in an argument with a man Aug. 12 and fired a gun into the ground during that argument. He was charged in municipal court with aggravated menacing, a first-degree misdemeanor, for that incident.

A few days later, Gabrelcik is accused of firing several shots at the man’s home in the 1900 block of East Midlothian Boulevard.

In that case, a pretrial hearing is expected to be held on January 22.