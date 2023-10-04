WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man caught on video attacking a murder suspect in court had his own day in court.

Wednesday morning, Destin Gregory had his arraignment in Warren on charges of assault and resisting arrest.

He is accused of attacking Gavin Roberts Wednesday during his murder trial.

Roberts is accused of killing Brice Hilton last November.

Gregory was related to the victim and was in the courtroom to watch the trial.

A video from the courtroom shows Gregory getting up from the gallery, going over a banister and lunging at Roberts.

Deputies say Gregory got a few punches in before he was taken away from the courtroom in handcuffs. The attack lasted less than 10 seconds.

Gregory is not allowed back in the courtroom.