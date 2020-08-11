Man and two dogs escape from early morning house fire on Youngstown’s west side

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Investigators say a fire at a West Side home early today was intentionally set, but they believe someone targeted the wrong house.

Crews were called about 2:25 a.m. to a home in the first block of South Bon Air Avenue, and when they arrived, they found a fire in a front bedroom on the first floor.

The homeowner told firefighters he was sleeping in another room when he heard a crash and saw an orange glow. He got out safely along with his two dogs.

Firefighters managed to contain the blaze to the front bedroom although the house did suffer smoke damage throughout, reports said.

According to a report, the front window was broken and firefighters could smell gas there.

Investigators said the homeowner has no issues with anyone and the home is very well kept up, which leads them to believe the wrong house was targeted.

Damage is listed at $7,000. There were no injuries.