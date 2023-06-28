YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Humane agents, police and housing officials took dozens of cats and a dog out of a house on Wednesday. The homeowner was also forced to leave.

A home that can barely be seen from the sidewalk due to overgrown trees and grass blocking the porch and entry, and a collapsing frame that alerted the neighborhood — these are the conditions of one house in the 200 block of East Ravenwood Avenue in Youngstown.

“It is determined that the home is in deplorable condition and is filled with animals,” said Jane MacMurchy, a humane agent with Animal Charity.

MacMurchy says they were called to the scene by code enforcement and community police.

“[It] has been known to have animals in and out of this home. The home structurally is not safe. It is collapsed in two areas,” MacMurchy said.

Authorities say several neighbors complained after the back of the home collapsed. The neighbors also reported several cats roaming in and out of the home. Animal Charity’s initial investigation found approximately 50 cats inside the home. There was also an elderly dog removed from the home and taken to a nearby shelter.

The man who lives there also warned authorities of a bee hive on the second floor.

“We’ve been dealing with this for a little bit of time and we have been trying to work with the property owner,” said Mike Durkin, code enforcement superintendent for the city of Youngstown. “There’s no water to the property because there is no working plumbing. We did red tag the property a few months back.”

Durkin says they spoke to the homeowner several times to get him to voluntarily leave the property.

“Today, we just had to make a decision to force the situation,” he said.

Durkin says mental health issues are a factor in this situation. There have not been any criminal charges filed at this time.

“The house is definitely condemned and it will be demolished probably within the next week,” Durkin said.