WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — After a man was arrested twice in one day after witnesses reporting seeing him trying to get into parked cars in Warren, police are warning the public to keep their vehicle doors locked.

Christopher Graham is facing misdemeanor charges, accused of trying to get into parked cars on two separate occasions in the same day.

The first happened just before 1 p.m. Wednesday, after which Graham was caught on a surveillance camera in a parking lot behind the county administration building.

“He was looking for an easy victim,” said Trumbull County Sheriff Paul Monroe.

Monroe says two women noticed something suspicious and reported it right away to a deputy who was in the area. The deputy spotted Graham standing by a blue Mini Cooper. According to a police report, Graham told the deputy the car was his.

“Turns out, the vehicle he was trying to break into belonged to one of our employees here at the sheriff’s office,” Monroe said.

Graham was arrested and booked into the jail.

Deputies say they found pieces of a locking mechanism in his property.

Graham was released from jail, and less than 10 hours later, he was arrested on charges of the same thing — this time outside a local bar.

It was just before 10:30 p.m. when an employee flagged down a Warren police officer to report that a man was trying to break into cars.

According to a police report, the man, identified as Graham, opened two passenger doors while people were sitting in the driver’s seat. Another witness described seeing him pull on multiple door handles.

Officers say Graham initially claimed one of the vehicles was his, but later admitted to pulling on handles. He was arrested once again.

Graham pleaded not guilty to charges of criminal and vehicle trespass.

Meanwhile, Monroe says it’s important to remember to lock your car: “Don’t be a victim — and if you see something, speak out.”