YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports say a city man was arrested early Friday for trying to bring a gun inside a South Side bar.

Thomas Mitchell, 51, was booked into the Mahoning County jail on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, a third-degree felony, and resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor.

He is expected to be arraigned later today in municipal court.

Reports said a city police officer working security at the King’s Court, formerly known as the Coconut Grove, 3229 South Ave., was approached about 2:30 a.m. by a security guard who said he took a gun off a man trying to get inside the bar.

The man, who was later identified as Mitchell, at first refused to give the guard the gun but he later did, reports said. The guard then placed the gun in his car and told the police officer working security.

When questioned by police, Mitchell at first told police he didn’t have a gun, then told police he hadn’t “been convicted of a felony in 17 years.”

When police tried to arrest Mitchell, reports said he refused to allow them to handcuff him. An extra officer had to be called to handcuff him and get him in a cruiser.

Mitchell is not allowed to have a gun because of a previous robbery conviction, reports said. He also has a warrant from Steubenville police, reports said.

The King’s Court had had past problems with gun violence. The bar has been the scene of two homicides and a shooting that wounded three people within the last three years.