BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man was arrested Friday after he tried to break into a local fire station and spat on an officer, according to a report.

Around 1:30 a.m., police were called to the Boardman Fire Station 73 on Shields Road after a firefighter told police that a man was dropped off at the fire station and was screaming and making threats to “pop them,” according to the Boardman police report.

When police arrived at the station, they found Benjamin Chaibi, 37, lying by the back door of the fire station, according to the report.

When police ordered Chaibi to lie on his stomach, he began to yell. Police arrested him immediately and took him to their car.

The firefighters on the scene said they were woken up by Chaibi pounding on the front door. Reports say Chaibi was punching and kicking the front door.

One firefighter asked Chaibi if he needed medical attention, and he said he did not. The firefighter asked Chaibi to wait outside.

Firefighters said Chaibi told them that he had been kicked out by his girlfriend and that his girlfriend was in a car that had driven by, saying, “Next time they drive by, I’m going to pop them.” The firefighters then called police.

Chaibi, who police said appeared to be intoxicated, told officers that he was related to local police officers, according to the report. He then asked to be taken to Mercy Health. Chaibi said if he was not taken to Mercy Health, he would kick out the officer’s door.

Reports say Chaibi then began slamming his head against the partition and kicking the panel of the door.

Police further restrained Chaibi, when he said he was going to, “bite the f*** out of you [the police officer],” according to the report.

Reports say Chaibi then said he was going to “f*** his daughter” and “f*** his mom” and sell the officers’ daughters and girlfriends drugs.

Finally, Chaibi spat on one of the officers, according to the report.

Chaibi faces charges of attempted burglary, two counts of intimidation of a public servant, two counts of retaliation, harassment by an inmate, criminal damaging and disorderly conduct.