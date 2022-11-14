WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man is in the Trumbull County Jail suspected of threatening to kill a woman and assault her mother, according to a police report.

Kenyon McGriff, 26, is charged with having weapons under disability, carrying a concealed weapon, tampering with evidence and menacing.

Warren officers responded to the 300 block of Idylwild St. NE just before 5 a.m. Monday after a woman reported that McGriff was coming to her house to shoot her, according to a police report.

The woman said McGriff sent her text messages threatening to kill her if he finds out she is with another man, and he also threatened to damage her and her mom’s car, hurt her mom and kill whatever man the woman may be with, the report said.

According to a police report, the woman said McGriff had pulled a gun on her brother before and that she feared him.

Police found McGriff attempting to get into an apartment building on the 1800 block of Mahoning Avenue but it was locked. While waiting for backup to arrive, an officer said he saw McGriff throw a gun under a nearby car.

After additional officers arrived, a search uncovered the gun and suspected drugs under the car as well as a knife in McGriff’s pocket, the report stated. All the items were placed into evidence.

McGriff is not allowed to be in possession of a firearm because of prior convictions, the report said.

McGriff was taken to Trumbull County Jail and charges were filed with Warren Municipal Court. He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Monday when bond was set at $7,500. Another hearing is set for Nov. 21.

Patty Coller contributed to this report.