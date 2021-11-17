Man accused of theft at shrine in Mahoning County arrested

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A man accused of theft at a shrine in Jackson Township was arrested.

Jackson Township Police Chief Greg Taillon said 49-year-old Michael McCutcheon was arrested in Mansfield.

McCutcheon is accused of letting himself into the church office at the Our Lady of Lebanon Shrine last week and helping himself to a worker’s purse, stealing about $30 before walking into the gift shop and taking money out of two cash registers.

Taillon said McCutcheon has a long record of convictions for theft, robbery, burglary and other crimes. He was released from the Ohio prison system in July 2020 after about 10 years and is currently wanted by the Adult Parole Authority for violating his probation.