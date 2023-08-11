NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren man is accused of hitting a woman in the face with a gun, sending her to the hospital, according to police.

Deputies were called just before 9 p.m. Wednesday to the 300 block of Mason Street in Niles on reports of a woman who was pistol-whipped.

A 21-year-old victim told police that a man she only knows as Ferro hit her with a gun and threatened to kill her when she asked him to leave.

Police said the woman had a severe cut over her eye and they found blood inside the home. They also found a 9mm shell on the floor and marijuana on a table, the police report said.

The woman was taken to St. Joseph Hospital for treatment.

The bullet was taken as evidence and the marijuana was disposed of, the report stated.

Police were able to identify the suspect through a social media account in the name of “Yung Ferro DaGoat” and witness statements, the report stated. He was ultimately identified as Scott Dowell, 23, of Warren.

Dowell was arrested on Wilson Avenue and charged with felonious assault.

Dowell did not enter a plea at his arraignment on Thursday. Bond was set at $100,000 and a protection order was issued for the victim. Dowell will be back in court on Aug. 16.