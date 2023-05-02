BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Uniontown man was arrested after a woman said he tried to strangle her.

Officers were called Just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday to the 1400 block of Turnberry Drive on reports of a fight.

A woman there said she and 28-year-old Jorge Morales started to argue and the altercation became physical. The woman said Morales grabbed her by the neck and pinned her against a wall. The woman said she had a hard time breathing but did not pass out, according to the police report. She was able to break free and run out of the home and call police.

Officers observed red marks around the woman’s neck and noted she was holding her arm in pain.

Police found Morales running on Lockwood Boulevard where he was stopped for questioning.

Morales was charged with assault and strangulation. A preliminary hearing is scheduled in the case for May 23.