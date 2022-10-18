YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — An 18-year-old man is in the Mahoning County jail on charges he stole a car belonging to one of his teachers.

Shawn Stevens is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in municipal court on a charge of receiving stolen property. He has been in the jail since he was arrested about 2:40 p.m. Monday at an apartment complex on Kendis Circle.

Reports said a woman came to the police station about 12 p.m. and told them she was helping serve food during lunch at the Boys & Girls Club on Oak Hill Avenue when she put her keys down. When she was done serving, she could not find the keys, then went into the parking lot and discovered her car was gone.

Later, an officer working at the ESA Apartments spotted the car with Stevens in the driver’s seat, another person in the passenger seat and a third person outside the car. Reports said the person outside the car had a satchel over his shoulder and was told to leave. The person walked away but ducked down and when he got back up the satchel was gone, reports said.

Police found the satchel under a car and inside was a loaded 9mm handgun, reports said.

Reports said Stevens told police he bought the car from his grandmother in Cincinnatti for $500, reports said, before admitting he took it from the Boys & Girls Club. Reports said he told police he found the keys on a mat and he went to look for the owner of the car and could not find them.

He tried the key in the parking lot, found what car it belonged to and drove away, reports said. Reports said he also threw a car seat and a backpack that was in the car in a nearby trash respectable. Police retrieved both, reports said.

When the owner came to get her car, reports said she asked Stevens: “How could you do this to me?” and he just hung his head, reports said.

No charges have been filed yet for the gun found in the satchel.