GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN)- Pennsylvania State Police arrested a man they said stole over $4,900 in clothing from the Grove City Premium Outlets.

PSP said that the incident occurred on March 6 at 6 p.m.

PSP said that Allen Grier, 50, of Akron is in the Mercer County Jail on retail theft charges.

Reports said that Grier stole from outlets that included Nike, Old Navy, Famous Footwear, and Puma.

Grier has a preliminary hearing scheduled for 9:15 a.m. Monday.