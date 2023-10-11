WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Weathersfield man accused of stealing a dishwasher pleaded guilty in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court Wednesday to breaking and entering.

William Drummond, 37, was originally charged with breaking and entering and receiving stolen property. The stolen property charge was dropped.

He will be sentenced following a presentence investigation. A sentencing date was not listed in online court records.

Weathersfield police reported to the 3000 block of Judyth Street in May for a report of appliances being removed from a trailer there, according to a police report.

After looking at surveillance footage, a suspected vehicle was tracked to a house where Drummond was.