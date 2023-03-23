BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown man is facing charges after police say he stole a snake from a local pet store.

According to a police report, officers were called Feb. 20 to Harbor Pet on Market Street to take a theft report.

The owner told officers that 29-year-old Robert Phillips came into the store the day before and was looking into purchasing a $3,000 snake. Phillips filled out paperwork to finance the purchase but was denied.

The owner said Phillips bought $50 in merchandise and left the store. As employees were closing that night, they noticed they were missing a Mojave Clown Ball Python valued at $700. The owner said a review of surveillance footage showed Phillips was tampering with the snake enclosures. At one point, the owner said he saw Phillips take the Mojave Clown Ball Python from the enclosure and conceal it, the police report stated.

The owner said he called Phillips to try and get the snake back, but said Phillips hung up on him. The owner said he also called a woman who was with Phillips when he came into the store and she offered to talk to Phillips and see if he would return the snake, according to the police report.

Officers arrested Phillips Tuesday at the Newport Library on a theft charge. He is set to be arraigned on April 6.