AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- A man accused of shooting and killing the mother of his child in Austintown will be in court Wednesday morning.



Steve Green III is set to be arraigned at 8:30 a.m. in Austintown Court in Mahoning County.

Green was booked into the Mahoning County Jail Saturday morning after police said he turned himself into authorities.



He’s charged with aggravated, premeditated murder.