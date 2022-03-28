YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Mahoning County grand jury will now hear the case of a man accused of firing several shots last week at a city police officer.

Tawhon Easterly, 43, waived his preliminary hearing in municipal court Monday on charges of felonious assault, being a felon in possession of a firearm, burglary, tampering with evidence, obstruction of official business and discharging a firearm within city limits.

He has been free on $65,000 bond he posted last week following his arraignment in municipal court.

Reports said Easterly fired several shots at an officer after police were called about 4:25 p.m. Monday to the 1370 Belmont Ave. Dollar General store.

An incident report was almost entirely blacked out but when an officer arrived, it said Easterly was there with a gun and he ran away from the officer, firing several shots while he did so.

The officer was not injured.

Easterly then forced his way inside a home in the 600 block of Oxford Avenue, reports said, where he was taken into custody.

Easterly had served a seven year prison term after he pleaded guilty to reduced charges of involuntary manslaughter and three counts of felonious assault for an Oct. 24, 1998 shooting that left an 18-year-old dead and three others wounded.

Easterly was also at the center of a civil rights case after several corrections officers were accused of beating him in 2002 in retaliation for the beating of a female corrections officer at the hands of Easterly while he was awaiting the disposition of his case.

Easterly did plead guilty to an assault charge and was sentenced to 18 months in prison to run concurrently with his time on the manslaughter charge.

Six corrections officers who were involved were indicted by a federal grand jury and sentenced to prison, as was a supervisor who ordered the beating.