Man accused of sexually harassing coworker at Hubbard gas station

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A man is facing charges after his coworker reported that he was inappropriately touching her and propositioning her at work.

Lakhwinder Singh, 33, was arrested Thursday on public indecency, soliciting and gross sexual imposition charges following a report made by his coworker on November 16.

According to the woman, Singh had been touching her inappropriately and had been asking her to have sexual intercourse with him. It happened at a gas station where they worked on Youngstown Hubbard Road, the report stated.

The woman told police that her coworker also offered her $500 or $1,000 if she would have sex with him. She said he also offered her $50,000 to marry him, though she said she turned down his advances several times.

According to the report, the woman said she reported the incidents to a manager and said the manager told Singh to stop but she said the sexual harassment continued.

The woman told police that things escalated to the point where Singh started grabbing her buttocks and breasts at work and has been taking photos of her.

Police said they spoke to the owners of the gas station on Wednesday and reported that the owners said they reviewed video footage of the incident and said all Singh did was give the woman a hug. Police said they told the owners that they would need to review the footage at which time the owners said their passwords weren’t working and that they would need someone to fix the issue so that police could access the video.

Singh pleaded not guilty to the charge in court Friday, and bond was set at $15,000.