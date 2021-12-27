Man accused of scuffle in ambulance

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN)- Boardman police arrested a Boardman man accused of assaulting EMS personnel Friday evening.

Police were called just before 4:30 p.m. to South Avenue and Trailwood Drive Friday after Dustin James, 37, was accused of assaulting EMS employees as they were en route to the hospital.

Reports say that the employees were in the process of reviving James from a drug overdose when he removed a needle from one of the EMS worker’s hands as they were trying to inject him with Narcan. Reports state that James put the victim’s right hand behind her back and put her on the floor next to the gurney.

Reports then state that James attempted to stab the victim with the contaminated syringe.

Both EMS employees were taken to Mercy Health in Youngstown for treatment of injuries.

James was arrested and charged with assault, felonious assault, obstructing official business, resisting arrest, and intimidation.

He is currently in the Mahoning County jail.