WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man was charged after a dose of naloxone led to a suspect punching an EMS worker, according to a Warren police report.

Police were dispatched to the 200 block of Tod Avenue just after 4 p.m. Thursday for reports of an overdose.

EMS found the suspect, Zackary McKenzie, on the floor unconscious and gave him a dose of naloxone, according to the report.

Police say when McKenzie woke up, he seemed agitated. Police commanded McKenzie to calm down, but he punched an EMS worker in the stomach.

The officers then arrested McKenzie. Later, McKenzie said he did not remember punching anyone, according to the report.

McKenzie was taken to the hospital before being transported to the Trumbull County Jail.

McKenzie faces one count of felonious assault.