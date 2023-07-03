NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — A man is in the Trumbull County Jail, accused of pressing his genitalia against a woman’s face.

It happened about 10:30 p.m. Thursday on the back porch of a house on the 300 block of Grant Street.

According to a police report, the adult victim was visiting when she said Joaquin Tabor, 40, made sexually suggestive comments to her and then went inside the house.

At that point, the woman was getting ready to leave when Tabor came back outside, walked up beside her and pressed his genitalia against her head and cheek, the report stated.

The woman and a minor she was with at the house left.

Joaquin Tabor was charged with gross sexual imposition and public indecency.

Patty Coller contributed to this report.