Man accused of pointing gun in Boardman movie theater parking lot

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Poland man is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Mahoning County Area Court in Boardman after he was arrested for pointing a gun at a vehicle full of people Sunday evening in the parking lot of a movie theater.

Jason Fullum, 50, was booked into the county jail on four counts of aggravated menacing, a first degree misdemeanor after he was arrested about 9:15 p.m. Sunday by township police.

According to a police report, a man and his fiance said Fullum pulled a gun on their vehicle in the parking lot of the Tinstletown Theater, 7401 Market St.

Police were called by private security, who were informed by the victim that as he was backing out of a parking spot, he saw a black Jeep driven by Fullum through his backup camera and stopped.

When the victim stopped his car, reports said Fullum pointed a gun at him, his fiance and two other people, including a child, in the car, reports said, before driving away.

Police found the Jeep nearby and pulled it over. Reports said when asked, Fullum told police he had a gun on his hip and officers found a 9mm semiautomatic pistol there, reports said.

Fullum denied pulling a gun, saying he and his girlfriend were in his Jeep listening to music when a vehicle backed up and almost hit his vehicle. Fullum told police he backed up to avoid being hit but never spoke a word or said anything to the people inside the other vehicle.

The victim was driven to the traffic stop by police and identified Fullam as the person who pulled a gun on him, reports said.