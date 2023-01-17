AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police arrested a man at a local addiction treatment center after reports that he exposed himself and was touching himself in front of another client at the facility.

A woman called police to the facility on N. Canfield Niles Road on Monday afternoon.

A woman reported that the suspect, 43-year-old Robert Martin of Elyria, made a crude comment before pulling out his penis and inappropriately touching himself in front of her. The woman said she felt uncomfortable so she told another client to stand by her until Martin left. The woman called the act unprovoked.

According to a police report, surveillance video showed the suspect walk up behind the woman in the kitchen area of the facility.

Police said both Martin and the woman who reported the incident had warrants for their arrest. They were each taken into custody, and Martin was additionally charged with public indecency.

Martin told police that the woman had asked him to perform the act, according to the report.

Martin is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday on the local charge.