BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man was arrested on a warrant Sunday for the felony charge of patient abuse in a local nursing home.

Trevon Reed, 27, was arrested by Liberty Police Department on Sunday on a felony warrant from the Boardman Police Department Detective Division. The warrant is a result of accusations from Reed’s time working at a Youngstown nursing home where he is accused of abusing residents back in August, according to a police report.

The report states Reed is accused of acting verbally aggressive with two patients in the home and splashing another patient with a hose while the patient was in the shower, something the director of the home said, “was clearly an act of physical abuse.”

Reed is set to appear in court at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.