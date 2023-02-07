NESHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WKBN) – A man from Neshannock has been charged in the death of a jogger who was hit and killed on Wilmington Road.

Zachary Lee Patrick, 32, is charged with homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence of a controlled substance in the December 2022 accident that killed David Chiafullo.

Investigators say Patrick was driving with a suspended license and under the influence when he crossed over two lanes of traffic, through the parking lot of Preston Motors and hit Chiafullo. He did not stop after the accident, investigators said.

Other charges against Patrick include driving under the influence of a controlled substance, accidents involving damage to property, duty to give information and render aid, reckless driving, careless driving, driving while operating privilege is suspended, driving on roadways laned for traffic, driving on the right side of a roadway and accidents involving death or personal injury while not properly licensed.

Patrick continued on after hitting Chiafullo, damaging a fire hydrant and Dunkin’ Donuts’ property, police said.