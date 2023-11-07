BEAVER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) — A Poland man is expected to be arraigned later Tuesday in Mahoning County Area Court in Canfield on charges he almost ran over a Beaver Township police officer while leading officers on a chase.

Andrew Irwin, 33, is being held in the Mahoning County jail on charges of felonious assault, a first-degree felony; failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; and a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest.

Irwin was arrested about 9:40 p.m. Saturday when officers say he was driving west on East Western Reserve Road at a high rate of speed. Officers tried to pull Irwin over, but he did not stop and was tailgating a car in front of him, reports said. The officer stopped the chase but continued to follow the car while traveling the speed limit.

The car stopped at a red light at Market Street, and another officer who heard the earlier chase arrived and got out of his cruiser to try and see who was driving when the car drove around another vehicle in front of it and towards the officer, missing him by a foot, according to the report.

A third township officer who was working a side job heard the radio traffic and blocked the car at West Western Reserve and Hitchcock roads, causing it to swerve into the drive of a home and then through the backyard. Police found the car between a house and garage with the doors shut and engine running, but Irwin was not in the car, reports said.

Police found Irwin on the side of the road. He fought with all three township officers, as well as an off-duty officer from another department who was nearby, reports said. Reports said Irwin was on top of one of the officers and had to be stunned, then he resisted efforts to be searched or taken to a cruiser.

Irwin was eventually stunned again and placed in a cruiser. He was examined at St. Elizabeth Health Center Boardman before he was taken to the jail.