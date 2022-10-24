AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol arrested a suspect who has evaded a warrant for over two months after threatening police and breaking into a woman’s home multiple times, according to a police report.

Keilyn Black, 31, is charged with aggravated menacing, aggravated trespass, obstructing official business, two counts of criminal trespass and two counts of burglary.

Around 12:30 a.m. August 8, police were called to the 900 block of Compass West after a woman reported Black had entered her apartment uninvited, according to a police report.

The victim reported in the police report that Black tried to force himself on her sexually. When officers arrived, Black had already left.

Black then called the victim and she put the call on speakerphone for the officers on scene to hear. During the phone call, Black said he was in a car nearby. Black then said he had a gun and would shoot police if they approached the vehicle, according to the police report.

Officers returned to the apartment again around 1:30 a.m. after the victim reported that Black had entered her home again. Black ran from the scene and led police on a chase to Rosemont Avenue, where officers found Black’s car but could not apprehend him, according to a police report.

The victim stated that Black had again made unwanted sexual advances.

Officers made a traffic stop later that morning, where they found Black lying in the bed of a truck. He resisted handcuffs, but police were finally able to take him to jail, the report stated.

Police said Black complained of chest pains during his arrest. Police took him to the hospital but say he walked out as police were diverted to another call and unable to immediately send an arrest report to the hospital to hold him.

There has been a warrant out for his arrest since August 8.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers arrested Black on Saturday. They took him to him to Mercy Health later the Mahoning County Jail.

He’s scheduled to appear in court for his arraignment at 1 p.m. Monday.