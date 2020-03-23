Man accused of leading Struthers police on chase sentenced

The chase ended when the man’s car collided with another car and went airborne

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) — A man accused of leading Struthers police on a chase in August will serve at least one year in prison.

Michael Polite, 41, entered guilty pleas last week in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to charges of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and obstructing official business.

Judge Anthony D’Apolito accepted the pleas. Polite will be sentenced next month.

The plea was filed Monday.

Polite was sentenced to 18 months in prison but will be released after a year if he behaves.

Reports said Struthers police tried to pull over a car Polite was driving Aug. 12 at Midlothian Boulevard and Fifth Street because he had several warrants.

Polite refused to stop and led police on a chase where at one point a cruiser collided with another car.

The chase ended when Polite’s car collided with another car and went airborne.

Polite was found underneath the Center Street Bridge by Youngstown Police. Reports said he was prepared to swim across the Mahoning Tiver but decided not to when he saw police waiting for him on the other side.

A passenger in the car with Polite told police he was not going to pull over because he didn’t want to go back to jail.