YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A city man accused of knocking out a police officer for Mercy Health waived his preliminary hearing Wednesday in municipal court.

A Mahoning County grand jury will now hear a charge of felonious assault against Darius Easterly, 38, after he waived his hearing and Judge Renee DiSalvo bound the charge over to common pleas court.

Easterly is accused of punching a MercyHealh police officer in the face Dec. 12 and knocking him out.

Easterly’s $15,000 bond was continued.