CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — A man accused of hitting and killing a service repair worker on the Ohio Turnpike last summer appeared in court Friday morning.

Nick Gable appeared in Canfield court Friday morning for a pretrial on vehicular manslaughter charges stemming from the accident on Aug. 15, 2022.

Gable is accused of hitting and killing Nicholas Cyphert, who had just finished repairing a semi that was parked on the shoulder of the road and was heading back into his truck.

Gable pleaded not guilty this past fall.

A second pretrial is set for Feb. 28.